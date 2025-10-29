Carabao Cup: Wolves v Chelsea preview - Marshall Munetsi calls for unity on Molineux return

Vitor Pereira's side have far bigger worries this season as they sit bottom of the Premier League with two points from nine matches.

Sunday's late defeat to Burnley triggered ugly scenes at Molineux as fans vented their frustration at the hierarchy, players and Pereira - with the head coach fronting up to the critics by approaching the home fans at full-time.

Despite that, Munetsi insists the fans and club must 'stay together' as Wolves seek respite in the cup, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

“It's quite a difficult moment for everybody, we always want to win games for us players, and also for the supporters and everybody associated with the club," Munetsi said.

"The players really feel the difficulties, but we still have much more to play for, and I think we just have to stay together, stay united.