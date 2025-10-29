Carabao Cup: Wolves 3 Chelsea 4 - Report

The home fans once again turned on head coach Vitor Pereira as Wolves defended appallingly to gift Chelsea a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time with goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao.

But Tolu Arokodare’s strike three minutes into the second half kicked off a far better display from the hosts, who later got a second through David Moller Wolfe’s first strike for the club.

Liam Delap received his marching orders just before Jamie Gittens added Chelsea’s fourth.

But Wolfe got his second for Wolves to reduce the deficit again as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

They were unable to find it, however, as they exited the cup.

Analysis

Pereira made wholesale changes to the Wolves side that lost to Burnley on Sunday, as he switched back to a 5-2-3 formation.

Among the 11 changes he named six defenders, as Emmanuel Agbadou started in midfield for the first time.

Sam Johnstone, Ki-Jana Hoever, Santi Bueno, Andre and Jhon Arias all missed out on the squad, while academy players Tawanda Chirewa and Mateus Mane were named on the bench.

Enzo Maresca made 10 changes to his side, with Josh Acheampong the only player to keep his place.

As the Wolves players left the team huddle just before kick-off, they all walked towards the south bank and gave them a few seconds of applause in a clearly planned move following the fan discontent at the weekend. The team received a positive response back from the fans.

But that counted for very little as it took just five minutes for the visitors to take the lead.

A mistake from Arokodare saw his poor touch give the ball away to Gittens in a dangerous area and he fed Santos, who fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box for his first Chelsea goal.

Wolves had a couple openings following the goal, but conceded a second in the 15th minute with such ease.

Chelsea countered at speed and Gittens ran at Matt Doherty down the left and as no tackle was made, he crossed for George to tap in from close range after he got in front of Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes.

That led the home fans to chant against owners Fosun, club chairman Jeff Shi and sing ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at head coach Pereira.

George then missed a big chance to score Chelsea’s third when he stuck a foot out at a deflected effort and nudged it just wide.

Wolves tried to get back into the contest and had an opportunity when the ball fell for Hwang Hee-chan on the volley, but he fired over from inside the box.

The Agbadou in midfield experiment did not last the whole half, as he dropped into defence and winger Fer Lopez moved into central midfield.

But the Spaniard’s mistake shortly after handed Chelsea a third. Lopez came short to receive the ball from Jose Sa and a bad touch allowed Santos to rob him of possession and Estevao picked up the loose ball to chip the goalkeeper.

That saw Wolves enter half-time to a chorus of boos.

As the team came out for the second half, Rodrigo Gomes, who only came on for the injured Doherty in the first half, was taken off. Lopez was also withdrawn, as Ladislav Krejci and Marshall Munetsi came in and Wolves switched to a 5-3-2 formation.

And Pereira’s side got on the scoresheet quickly as Hwang fed Arokodare with a smart pass and the striker rifled into the bottom corner.

The home fans responded in full voice as Wolves pushed for a second and had a period in the ascendency.

Mosquera came close when he headed just wide from a Hwang free-kick.

In the 73rd minute Wolves set up a big ending to the match as they got their second.

A long throw-in from Mosquera was flicked on by Munetsi, Krejci and then Agbadou and reached Wolfe at the back post, who unleashed an excellent left-footed strike for his first Wolves goal.

Delap was sent off for Chelsea in the 86th minute for a second yellow card after fouling Agbadou, following his initial yellow in a clash with Mosquera shortly after he came on after an hour.

Jorgen Strand Larsen had a big chance to equalise when the ball fell for him in the box, but he could not make it stick before being dispossessed.

Gittens killed off Wolves’ hope when he notched Chelsea’s fourth. A Wolves throw-in was headed back to the winger, who smashed it in off the post from distance.

With six minutes of added time on the clock, Wolves’ hope was restored when Wolfe scored his second and reduced the deficit to one goal again.

The ball fell for him after a scramble in the box and his deflected effort crossed the line, despite Marc Cucurella trying to clear it off the line with his head.

Wolves were unable to find a late equaliser as they exited the cup, but the team and staff received a positive reaction from the home fans in the stadium.

Key Moments

GOAL 5 Santos fires Chelsea ahead

GOAL 15 George doubles Chelsea’s lead

GOAL 41 Estevao makes it 3-0

GOAL 48 Arokodare grabs a goal back for Wolves

GOAL 73 Wolfe finishes for Wolves’ second goal

RED CARD 86 Delap is sent off for Chelsea

GOAL 89 Gittens strikes for Chelsea

GOAL 91 Wolfe gets his second for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty (R.Gomes, 19, Munetsi 45), Mosquera, Toti, Wolfe, Agbadou, J.Gomes, Lopez (Krejci, 45), Hwang (Larsen, 68), Arokodare (Bellegarde, 81).

Subs not used: Bentley, H.Bueno, Chirewa, Mane.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto (Cucurella, 60), Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Lavia (Fernandez, 60), Santos, Estevao (Delap, 60), Buonanotte (Caicedo, 85), Gittens, George (Neto, 76).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Fofana, James, Pedro.