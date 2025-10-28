Step 5/6 round-up: Shifnal Town climb into third with victory over Mossley

Kev Monteiro took one of the few chances in the first half to give Shifnal the lead in the 36th-minute when he applied a composed finish from 10 yards at the end of a goalmouth scramble.

Mossley emerged from the break on the front-foot and got back on level terms when Obua Mugalula capitalised on some lapse defending to square to Reece Webb-Foster to convert.

Town restored their lead just past the hour-mark when Matthew Barnes-Homer scored from the spot after Monteiro was hauled down inside the box.

Barnes-Homer was denied a quickfire brace by a smart save from Fin Madigan and Shifnal goalkeeper Andy Wycherley had to be alert to keep out long-range efforts from Joe Berks and Webb-Foster.

Jack Loughran was sent through on goal to put the seal on the win in the final minute, although Xandon Williams came close to adding another consolation for Mossley.

That result saw Shifnal register a third straight win, extending their unbeaten run to six games in the league, and sent them to within five points of the league summit.

AFC Bridgnorth moved to within one-point of the Midland Division One play-off spots after easing to a 4-1 victory at Ingles.

Ethan Jarrett scored a hat-trick for the Meadow Men and was joined on the score-sheet by Brett Taylor to make it back-to-back wins.

Telford Town leapt into second-place in the North West Division One South after winning 2-1 at Barnton.

Jack Howse saw his second-minute opener cancelled out by Callum Parker just past the half-hour mark, before Oliver Cooper restored Telford's lead seven minutes before the break with the decisive goal.

Market Drayton Town picked up a creditable 1-1 draw at Stockport Georgians, after Daniel Holdcroft opened the scoring in the third-minute, before Oliver McFadyen rescued a point for the Georgians.

Shawbury United were condemned to a humiliating 7-0 drubbing at the hands of New Mills. Bobby Carter and Maysan Benarbia both bagged braces, and were joined on the score sheet by Adam Dahou, Keenan Switzer and Braden Edghill.

Second from bottom Haughmond's struggles continued as they were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Foley Meir on home soil.

Nathan Barry and Jay Finney gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break, before Benjamin Powell halved the deficit early in the second half.

An own goal and a second from Finney consigned to their second successive defeat, which leaves them three points adrift of safety.

Elsewhere, Ludlow Town sit in 11th spot in the Hellenic League Division One after serving up a goalless stalemate at home to Cheltenham Saracens.