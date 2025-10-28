Dan Dawson makes consistency call after Market Drayton's impressive four-point return

The Gingerbread Men have struggled this season but made it four North West Counties First Division South points from two games with the 1-1 draw in Stockport.

It came after the thumping 5-2 home win over Shropshire rivals Haughmond on Tuesday having just been edged out 1-0 via a late penalty to another of the division’s top sides Telford Town.

"They were two massive games for us,” Dawson said of his side’s form.

"We seem to do well against Stockport, I don't know what it is, maybe it is something we can take more advantage of.

"We were made to work really hard for that point. I'm really proud of the lads, it's a massive point for us. We could've taken a point away against Telford, that is two of the top three.

"I think it goes to show how good we can be - we have to find that consistency now.”

The four-point return has seen Town climb out of the First Division South’s bottom four and up to 15th ahead of Saturday’s clash at mid-table Derbyshire outfit New Mills.

Dawson’s troops led for more than an hour at third-placed Stockport after Dan Holdcroft netted again, reacting quickest to turn home after Isaac Shaw rattled the crossbar from distance.

Georgians finally hit back on 65 minutes through Oliver McFadyen‘s fine individual effort.

Joel Reece returned after an injury spell and Nick Woods is back from suspension.

A buoyed Dawson added: “It's nice to have a few more options, we know people can drop in and do it comfortably.

"We're pretty happy with where our squad is at. With one more addition we can make it a group of 19.”

