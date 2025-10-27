Telford Tigers get the job done in dramatic fashion

The clash at Telford Ice Rink ended all square at 5-5 after normal time with overtime failing to produce a winner.

But it was Tigers who claimed the points when Brynley Capps netted and Solway's Jake Bolton missed after the shootout had gone to sudden death.

Head coach Tom Watkins was relieved to see his side get over the line after they had squandered a three-goal lead.

“We managed to secure the two points in the end after coming up against a stubborn Solway team, who competed very hard and got themselves back in the game when they were three goals behind," said Watkins.

"I think that’s the frustration that we have, giving up goals and not putting games to bed when we are in the ascendancy.

"Mentally, we were up to the challenge, but you can’t keep giving goals away like we, did and we gave up too much momentum.

"On another night, we could have come unstuck and lost the game, so we need to learn the lesson for the future.”

An early penalty against Liam Danskin for holding allowed Telford’s power play to break the deadlock.

David Thomson was on hand to shoot past Solway’s net minder Jordan Marr after the puck broke to him in the slot.

A scrappy first period for both teams saw Tigers extend the lead in the final two minutes.

Eric Henderson and Patrick Brown broke away on the Solway goal and Brown’s pass to Henderson was timed to perfection allowing him to send the puck past Marr.

Five minutes into the second period, Solway pulled a goal back when Carter Hamill was first to a rebound off Brad Day.

Tigers struck back within a minute as Thomson netted his second.

Despite being a man down after Danny Rose was given a four-minute penalty for roughing, Tigers struck again through Brown to make it 4-1.

But the hosts then gave away two poor goals as Scott Henderson and Derek Osik cut the deficit to one goal.

The poor defending continued in the opening minute of the third period as Dylan Stewart’s weak shot deflected past Day to level the scores.

Telford were back in front three minutes later with a power play goal from Henderson, but Solway took the game to overtime when Kyle Carruth levelled.

Overtime failed to serve up a goal with the clash going to penalty shots. Only Capps and Stewart scored, meaning sudden death. Capps netted again before Bolton fired high over the goal.

