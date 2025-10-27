Telford Tigers "failed to turn up" for the first period in Hull Seahawks defeat

On the back of a hard-fought shootout victory over Solway Sharks the night before, Tigers made the trip to the east coast on Sunday looking to keep pace with pace-setters Swindon Wildcats and Leeds Knights.

But Tigers endured a nightmare start to the first period and found themselves three goals down inside 10 minutes.

Bobby Chamberlain opened the scoring and was closely followed by a goal from Owen Sobchak. The just 30 seconds after Tigers conceded the second goal, Hull had a third goal through Jordan Stallard.