Telford Tigers "failed to turn up" for the first period in Hull Seahawks defeat
Telford Tigers slumped to defeat at Hull Seahawks on Sunday night with head coach Tom Watkins claiming his side ‘failed to turn up’ for the first period.
On the back of a hard-fought shootout victory over Solway Sharks the night before, Tigers made the trip to the east coast on Sunday looking to keep pace with pace-setters Swindon Wildcats and Leeds Knights.
But Tigers endured a nightmare start to the first period and found themselves three goals down inside 10 minutes.
Bobby Chamberlain opened the scoring and was closely followed by a goal from Owen Sobchak. The just 30 seconds after Tigers conceded the second goal, Hull had a third goal through Jordan Stallard.