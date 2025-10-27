Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley following latest dismal defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Burnley.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper was in no man's land for the first goal and came under fire for his uninspiring performance.
Uninspiring: 5
Ki-Jana Hoever
The defender was given a big chance in the starting XI but did not take it, with one terrible mistake for Burnley's second.
Errors: 4
Santi Bueno
The centre-back was beaten too easily for Burnley's second and was particularly disappointing after recent good displays.
Disappointing: 4
Ladislav Krejci
The best of the summer signings had his worst performance yet with a mistake for the first goal and several other errors.
Mistakes: 4