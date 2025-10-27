Shropshire Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley following latest dismal defeat

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Burnley.

By Liam Keen
Published
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Ladislav Krejci of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected after Zian Flemming of Burnley (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on October 26, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was in no man's land for the first goal and came under fire for his uninspiring performance.

Uninspiring: 5

Ki-Jana Hoever

The defender was given a big chance in the starting XI but did not take it, with one terrible mistake for Burnley's second.

Errors: 4

Santi Bueno

The centre-back was beaten too easily for Burnley's second and was particularly disappointing after recent good displays.

Disappointing: 4

Ladislav Krejci

The best of the summer signings had his worst performance yet with a mistake for the first goal and several other errors.

Mistakes: 4