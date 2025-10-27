Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley following latest dismal defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was in no man's land for the first goal and came under fire for his uninspiring performance.

Uninspiring: 5

Ki-Jana Hoever

The defender was given a big chance in the starting XI but did not take it, with one terrible mistake for Burnley's second.

Errors: 4

Santi Bueno

The centre-back was beaten too easily for Burnley's second and was particularly disappointing after recent good displays.

Disappointing: 4

Ladislav Krejci

The best of the summer signings had his worst performance yet with a mistake for the first goal and several other errors.

Mistakes: 4