Boss optimistic on defender's fitness as AFC Telford FA Trophy opponent and fixture change confirmed

The Bucks travel to Sutton United for a first round clash with some concerns surrounding influential defender Cawthorne's availability after he went off with a twisted ankle during Saturday's 2-1 National League North success at home to Worksop Town.

Cawthorne gave an upbeat assessment of his condition after the game and Wilkin is hoping rest and treatment will do the trick.

“Yeah, we'll be treating it and doing our best to get him fit and right. Hopefully it's not too bad," said Wilkin.

"It might mean a little bit of rest through the week. We'll have him assessed and see where it's at.

"He's been brilliant for us this season, and yeah, you're going to miss a player like Oliver.”

Meanwhile, the Bucks have been handed a trip to National League South outfit Chesham United in the first hurdle of the FA Trophy.

The competition has been ongoing since its qualifying stages and Wilkin's side enter at this second round stage, with the draw made on Monday afternoon.

Buckinghamshire side Chesham, like the Bucks, play at step two. The sit 10th in National South after five wins from 14 games to start the campaign. Telford's tie at the Meadow will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 15.

Telford's league trip to face Leamington has been rescheduled owing to continued FA Cup involvement.

The Bucks were set to visit Leamington on Saturday but are at Sutton United in FA Cup first round action so will instead visit the New Windmill Ground on Tuesday, December 9 (7.45pm).