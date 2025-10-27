AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin hails Jamie Meddows for role in Bucks victory

The Bucks fell a goal behind to Jordan Burrow’s tidy finish and lost Oliver Cawthorne, an ever-present this season, to injury within the space of two minutes, midway through the opening period.

Wilkin replaced Cawthorne with Rhys Hilton, moved Meddows to left-back, and Jordan Cranston, who hadn’t trained due to illness, moved into the centre of defence to partner Jordan Piggott, and the team’s collective desire delighted their manager.

“The lads have got on with the job and haven't felt sorry for themselves in that situation," said Wilkin.

"They’ve put their shoulders back, and we should have scored more goals with moments and chances that we keep creating but not converting.

"We're still trying to play some expansive football and a decent enough passing game at the moment, but lads are right on the money and where we need them to be, and credit to the lot of them.

"They were brilliant to get through what is a difficult game,with Worksop a very capable side, so a good result and three points.”

Meddows received the supporters’ plaudits for being solid in his unaccustomed defensive role and for being the chief instigator of the Bucks’ 53rd-minute winner, an own goal by Dylan Cogill.

Wilkin had made Meddows aware of his potential new role in the event of a defensive injury, and while admitting it wasn’t ideal, the Bucks boss has now learnt about Meddows’ capacity to fill in, and was effusive in his praise.

“Yeah, he absolutely thrived in the role, didn't he?" said Wilkin. "You never know, when I'm looking at it and trying to work out different scenarios that might unfold, the one we didn't want to unfold is losing the centre-half.

"Unfortunately, that was the case, and I’d already primed him (Meddows) that he might have to go and play in there.

"The obvious choice was to slide Cranno across, who hasn't been well all week, off the back of Tuesday. He got through that game and wasn't able to train with us on Thursday, but fair play, he stuck to his guns and slotted in alongside Jordan.

"Jamie's really thrived in that position, always looked a constant threat and continued to drive us forward. In defence andagainst the ball, he was strong, with well-timed tackles, all the bits of pushing that you want to see.

"I’m delighted for everybody that we got the result, and obviously, we move forward to next Saturday now.”

Matty Stenson continued his march towards Andy Brown’s AFC-era club scoring record, converting a penalty after half-an-hour to level the scores when visiting keeper Tommy Taylor’s rash attempt to halt Charlie Williams brought a spot-kick.

