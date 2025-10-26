Wolves 2 Burnley 3 - Report

Some terrible defending gave them the worst possible start at Molineux as Zian Flemming’s brace handed Burnley a commanding lead.

But Wolves took advantage of a lifeline when Jorgen Strand Larsen dispatched his penalty, before the striker’s flick on set up Marshall Munetsi’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Both sides had chances to win it, while Wolves had the better openings and more of the ball, but it was Burnley that struck late through Lyle Foster, sparking angry scenes from the home crowd.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made two changes to the Wolves side that lost to Sunderland last time out, as he stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

And they were brave calls from the head coach, as Ki-Jana Hover and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde came in for Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes.

Hoever’s minutes against Sunderland last week were his first since late August and he was given a surprising start against Burnley.

Hwang Hee-chan returned from a calf strain and made the bench as Doherty and Yerson Mosquera dropped out of the squad altogether.

Larsen was named as captain for the match.

Scott Parker named an unchanged Burnley side after their win over Leeds last week and they were boosted by the return of Lyle Foster from injury, who made the bench.

As the closest Molineux fixture to Remembrance Sunday, both sets of players and supporters paid tribute to the armed forces before kick-off, with a rendition of the Last Post played on a bugle.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Ladislav Krejci of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected after Zian Flemming of Burnley (obscured) scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on October 26, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

As the match got under way, Sam Johnstone was forced into an early save from a shot from outside the box.

Moments later, Rodrigo Gomes did brilliantly to win the ball on halfway and use his speed to create an opportunity, but his low effort was saved by Martin Dubravka.

R.Gomes then created another chance with a superb in-swinging cross from the left which Jhon Arias almost turned home at the far post.

But it was the visitors that took the lead in the 14th minute with a goal that was incredibly poor for Wolves to concede.

One long ball from the left completely undid the Wolves defence as Ladislav Krejci got caught underneath it, and Flemming rolled it into the bottom corner on the volley from outside the box with Johnstone in no man’s land.

The goal, unsurprisingly, led to anti-Fosun and Jeff Shi songs from the Wolves fans.

Burnley were almost in again through Jacob Bruun Larsen, but Hugo Bueno made an excellent late tackle in the box.

Another inexplicable Krejci mistake saw him let the ball bounce on the edge of the box and Bruun Larsen ghosted in, but Johnstone was off his line to get there first and save his team-mate’s blushes.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on October 26, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Burnley’s second eventually came after half an hour, as Molineux turned toxic. A cross caught out Hoever at the far post and Quilindschy Hartman put the ball on a plate for Flemming to finish from close range.

Wolves players complained for a foul and VAR briefly checked a shirt pull from Flemming on Santi Bueno, but the goal stood and the home fans responded with more chants at the hierarchy and a loud chant of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ at the players.

Wolves were getting into a lot of good areas in the final third but looked clueless in front of goal until they were handed a lifeline when referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot for a foul from Josh Cullen on S.Bueno.

Larsen stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the net, sending Dubravka the wrong way, for his first Premier League goal of the season.

With five minutes of time added on before half-time, Wolves dragged themselves level just before the break.

Bellegarde twisted and turned on the edge of the box and eventually put in a good cross that Larsen flicked on for Munetsi to head home at the far post.

Wolves then won a corner before referee Harrington made the strange decision to blow for half-time, to the anger of the Wolves players and staff.

As the second half got under way, a H.Bueno misjudgement gave Burnley an opening and the ball fell for Jaidon Anthony, but his tame shot was collected by Johnstone.

Flemming then had another effort that was also easy for Johnstone to collect, before Cullen shot straight at the goalkeeper with a decent effort, as Burnley fired Wolves some warning signs.

Wolves were inches away from taking the lead when Arias’ free-kick agonisingly came off the underside of the crossbar. It also hit Dubravka’s legs after hitting the bar and could easily have crossed the line.

Bellegarde had a strong shot saved and the Molineux crowd was on side with Wolves as they pushed for a winner.

Wolves peppered the Burnley box with crosses and fought for a third goal in the four minutes of added time, but they were unable to find it.

Instead, the ball broke for Hannibal Mejbri in midfield and he played a ball behind Jackson Tchathoua, for Foster to slide in and win it in the 95th minute.

As Wolves fell to another defeat - now losing to all three newly-promoted sides this season - the home supporters chanted against the hierarchy and players.

And, for the first time, they chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at Pereira.

Larsen approached the South Bank for a conversation with angry fans, as stewards and team-mates got involved in ugly scenes.

Key Moments

GOAL 14 Flemming rolls Burnley into the lead

GOAL 30 Flemming finishes from close range to double Burnley’s lead

GOAL 42 Larsen’s penalty gets Wolves back into the game

GOAL 45+4 Munetsi heads Wolves level

GOAL 95 Foster wins it for Burnley

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Hoever (Tchatchoua, 76), S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno (Wolfe, 84), Andre (J.Gomes, 68), Bellegarde, Munetsi (Arokodare, 84), R.Gomes, Arias (Hwang, 68), Larsen.

Subs not used: Sa, Agbadou, Toti, Lopez.

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino (Mejbri, 91), Bruun Larsen (Laurent, 69), Ugochukwu (Ekdal, 92), Anthony (Foster, 77), Flemming.

Subs not used: Weiss, Pires, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja.