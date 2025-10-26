On a highly charged afternoon at Molineux with Pereira's side searching for their first Premier League win of the campaign - Wolves found themselves 2-0 down to newly promoted Burnley.

Boos rang out around the ground as did chants against owners Fosun and chairman Jeff Shi.

Pereira watched his side battled back to level at the break thanks to a Jorgen Stand Larsen penalty and a header from Marshall Munetsi in first half stoppage time.

But despite second half pressure Wolves suffered heartbreak at the death - as Burnley substitute Lyle Foster grabbed a 95th minute winner.

The goal sparked more boos as fans left the ground - while fans in the South Bank and other parts of the ground vented their frustration at Wolves players, with chants of 'you're not fit to wear the shirt'.

Pereira in front of the South Bank

Chants of 'sacked in the morning' were also aimed at Pereira, who was captured shouting back towards Wolves fans as he was held back by staff members,

Strand Larsen was also seen going up to talk to supporters after Wolves' latest defeat, which leaves them with just two points from their first nine games.

Elsewhere, outside the ground fans were seen exchanging words with Wolves substitute goalkeeper Jose Sa as he left the ground.