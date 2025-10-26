Vitor Pereira addresses confrontation with Wolves fans after Burnley defeat

Lyle Foster's 95th minute goal handed the Clarets all three points and subjected lowly Wolves to a seventh defeat in nine Premier League games.

Pereira confronted angry fans in the South Bank at full-time, as the home crowd sang against owners Fosun, club chairman Jeff Shi, the players and for Pereira to get the sack.

The head coach, who did not go into detail on the words exchanged with fans, admitted he understands their feelings but believes the team deserved more from the game.

"What I said to them is that we worked a lot and we need to fight together, but I understand the frustration," Pereira said.

"When you are there in the 90th minute, trying to help the team, and the team gave everything on the pitch to win and in the end you concede a goal, I understand.

"I understand the frustration of the supporters, but what I must say to them is that if we fight with them, united, we can win games and compete to achieve our targets.

"If not, without them, it's impossible.