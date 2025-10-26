Steve Bull: Wolves in must-win territory for Burnley test
Wolves need to beat Burnley to keep hopes alive of avoiding relegation.
By Steve Bull
Published
It doesn't bother me if it's a scrappy 1-0 win or comfortable 3-0 victory, we just need three points on the board.
Burnley will not be an easy test and if we're complacent they will turn us over. We have to fight for the result and get that first win.
Getting the win would help build the confidence and spirit in the side and in the fans as well, because the supporters will be so important.
They were unbelievable against Sunderland and outsang the home fans all throughout the game, despite the score.