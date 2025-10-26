Jorgen Strand Larsen opens up on fan conversation as he backs Vitor Pereira to lead Wolves to safety
Jorgen Strand Larsen has revealed he approached Wolves fans to apologise and listen to their frustrations following the defeat to Burnley.
The striker came up to the barrier at the South Bank to take the brunt of the anger from fans, before team-mates and head coach Vitor Pereira followed him in some ugly scenes at Molineux.
Larsen, who scored a penalty in the 3-2 defeat to the Clarets, is sympathetic to the fans' feelings and was sorry for the loss.
He said: “I’ve been in this situation before. I know how it feels for supporters and I know how it feels for players.
“Sometimes, you just have to go and listen. It’s hard to say anything because you don’t want to make it worse.
“So I think this was about allowing them to speak and us listening.
“These supporters are the ones who drive us forward. They are always there for us, always have been and I can understand their frustration right now.