Wolves v Burnley preview: Vitor Pereira calls for Wolves fight in crucial clash

Following a poor defeat to Sunderland last time out, Wolves are without a win in eight Premier League matches and now take on the newly-promoted Clarets.

Pereira himself said after that defeat that Wolves need to beat Burnley, but he rowed back on that to some extent in his pre-match press conference and instead said Wolves cannot be relegated in October, although he recognised the importance of this fixture.

He said: “If we are waiting for life to give us something, you can sit waiting and waiting and nothing happens.

"We must go and take from life, go and take from the game. What we need in this moment is to show this hunger since the first minute.

“I have my responsibility and we all – the players, everybody in the club – know our responsibility. I don't believe that it’s possible to be champion in October. It’s impossible and it’s impossible to be relegated in October. But we know that each game is a chance to take the chance and get the points or not.