"They've found a bit of chemistry" - Telford boss pleased with performances from midfield trio

The trio have been ever-present in the Bucks starting 11 since August, and have impressed their manager, teammates and supporters with their performances, both individually and collectively.

Fletcher, who took the captain's armband in Luke Rowe's absence, has proved a solid signing at the base of the midfield, while Leshabela has won lots of plaudits with his all-action displays, and Walker is in fine goal scoring form in a more advanced role.

The trio were not first choice at the start of the season, but Wilkin heaped praise on them for their impressive and consistent performances this season.

Remi Walker is in fine form for AFC Telford United Picture: Kieren Griffin

"Khanya came into the group midway through pre season and was one of the last to come into the fold on that front, and Alex didn't have the pre season he would have hoped for after joining us either," Wilkin said. "Both of them took a little bit of time to get to the levels that we needed them to be, but now along with Remi they've found a bit of chemistry.

"Alex is someone that can give a platform to players like Remi and Khanya, and similarly those lads do the same with Alex and each other.

"It can take some working out and it does need certain moments and situations to happen for you to find out exactly where you are at as a unit, and I think they will only continue to grow through the course of the season.

AFC Telford United captain Alex Fletcher (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"We knew moving up to a higher level that bringing those kind of combinations together would be important, and lads getting a greater understanding of each other's games and their own, and joining all that up, will help the team find it's identity.

"That's something that I think we're on the way towards, and lads have to stay up to their work to keep that up.

"In the early part of the season we made some pretty poor errors, and recently there's been less evidence of that.

Khanya Leshabela on the ball for AFFC Telford United (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Over the last little while we haven't made many glaring errors and hopefully we can make it something that we fully move on from.

"I'm not saying it won't happen again, but largely that area has improved and when you don't give the opposition easy chances you give yourself a chance.