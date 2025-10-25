"Pressure is our life" - Wolves boss relishing Burnley challenge as he opens up on Molineux future

Tomorrow's clash with Burnley marks Wolves' biggest game of the season so far and following a defeat to Sunderland there is an expectation from supporters that results must change quickly.

Pereira says he is relishing the challenge to turn Wolves' fortunes around and that club bosses are not putting the pressure on concerning his job.

"Pressure is our life, we need to feel the pressure," the head coach said.

"It's the pressure I put on myself to be better every day, to find solutions, to help my players and my club, to give happiness to our supporters.

"I don't need to listen or read things to know our supporters are suffering, because I'm suffering too. I want to smile, be happy, win games, be proud of myself and they want to be proud of the team.