Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Burnley
Wolves desperately need a win and Burnley is the next Premier League test at Molineux.
By Liam Keen
Published
Following defeat to Sunderland last time out, Vitor Pereira may ring the changes to get a reaction from some of his players, and it is incredibly hard to predict what the head coach will do.
But I am predicting two changes from the starting XI that lost to the Black Cats.
I would expect Sam Johnstone to keep his place and for Hugo Bueno, Santi Bueno and Ladislav Krejci to line-up in a back four at Molineux.