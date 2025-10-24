Wolves boss receives hefty fine but avoids touchline ban

The head coach kicked a spare ball away in frustration in the first half at Molineux and was given his marching orders, as Wolves picked up a point against the Seagulls.

There was concern over him receiving a touchline ban, ahead of a huge clash against Burnley this weekend, but he has escaped that punishment and instead been hit with a £15,000 fine.

A statement from the FA read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Wolverhampton Wanderers FC’s Vitor Pereira £15,000 for misconduct during their Premier League fixture on Sunday 5 October against Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner around the 19th minute, which led to his dismissal, and he subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction following a hearing and its written reasons can be seen below.

"The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction following a hearing and its written reasons can be seen below."