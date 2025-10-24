"There is no-one to fear" - new Shrewsbury Town signing talks up future prospects

The versatile 31-year-old - who worked with Town boss Michael Appleton at Oxford United - signed for Salop last week and made his debut during Saturday's 1-0 victory over Crawley Town.

And after getting their campaign on track with back-to-back successes at the Croud Meadow, Ruffels says they should fear no-one.

"In training they have been good and I have watched the games and they have been positive performances," he said. "For me, I have a lot of experience and I want to bring that to the team but also make the team better.

"If we can carry this on and go on a run, then you have the Christmas period with so many fixtures, and there are times where teams are down the bottom of the middle and then suddenly, they are right up near the play-offs.

"There is no-one to fear and we have to really believe that."

Though he has had just 15 minutes on the pitch with his new team-mates, Ruffels has been training with Shrewsbury for weeks and admitted he has been impressed by what he has seen - while also identifying the squad's 'turning point'.

He said: "Training with the lads, they are a great group and sometimes it is a confidence and mentality thing, and I have been there as a player sometimes.

"It takes that draw away at Barrow and a clean sheet to provide something, and then they went on to win and hopefully it has all been a turning point."

After those home wins, Town now hit the road for four consecutive away games - starting at Oldham Athletic in League Two tomorrow (3pm), before a televised FA Cup tie at National League North leaders South Shields a week later.

They then go to Crewe Alexandra in League Two on November 8, before their final EFL Trophy group stage tie at Northampton Town the following Tuesday.