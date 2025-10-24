Telford Ladies celebrate - bowls round-up

But having succeed league founder Mabel Finnigan, she enjoyed a fitting reward when her Bowring team were crowned division one champions for the first time at the league’s presentation lunch.

Charlton’s Sharon Phillips received the second division winners trophy from league chairwoman Sybil Rhodes at Ketley’s Sinclair Club.

And Edgmond’s Helen Clee was also in the spotlight after winning the Champion of Champions title and also the Joyce Barnes Doubles Shield with Denise Tonks of Bowring.

A proud Faulker said: “Collecting the trophy that was given to the league by my late mum (Eileen Hinton) in 1992, was a great honour for me.

"And the fact that Bowring have never won the trophy before made it even more special.

“It was a very enjoyable afternoon that was very well attended with nearly 100 ladies joining us for a fantastic buffet lunch, only Worfield not being represented.”

Winners of the averages prizes were – division one: Pauline Wilson, Bridgnorth Gold; div two: Janet Jackson, Broseley A.

North Shropshire presentation

The two evening bowls leagues in North Shropshire will celebrate the 2025 season in style with the biggest presentation in the county.

“Over 150 tickets are already sold for the presentation evening,” said Leah Marshall, secretary of the North Shropshire association that runs the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.

The function is on Friday, November 14, at Whitchurch Market Hall and the news that the evening will regain the mantle of the best attended in Shropshire bowls was relayed to club delegates at an executive meeting at Wem USC.

“A change of date (from February 14) for clubs to declare whether they would like to withdraw or enter teams was passed,” added Marshall.

“Management rule proposals have been sent to clubs for them to respond by November 30 and make any additional proposals.

“And there will be an increase in prize money for the club doubles (Jubilee and Swire) due to increased entry.”

Allscott Heath Open

Seven months of open bowls competitions that made up the summer season in Shropshire ends tomorrow on the weekend the clocks fall back.

The SJ Roberts Homes Allscott Heath Open will see 32 bowlers battle it out on the club’s artificial green for a £300 first prize from 10am.

County No.1 Callum Wraight took the title last year and he’s part of the Shifnal team aiming to retain the Winter League championship on the carpet – although a strong Telepost line-up have made a strong start to their four singles campaign.

Bandit Bowls’ second winter one-dayer is also tomorrow, starting at 9am back at Market Drayton club Joules, where 33 entries competed last weekend in round robin matches leading to knockout ties.