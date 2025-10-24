Saints under orders to not let their standards slip

Saints have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, a run which has enabled them to move six points clear at the top of the league table.

The latest victory was a hard-earned 2-1 success for a much-changed TNS side at lower division Mold Alexandra in the JD Welsh Cup last weekend.

Llanelli, this evening’s opponents at Stebonheath Park, are currently four points adrift at the bottom of the league after taking just seven points from their opening 13 games this season.

Saints emerged 6-0 winners when they last faced Llanelli at Park Hall on September 13.

Reflecting on his side’s current fine form, TNS head coach Harrison said: "We're in a good vein of form and we need to make sure we keep that.

"The only way we keep that is keeping our standards high, no complacency, working every day on the training pitch and trying to improve, and making sure the standards are really high in training and the competition for places is high.

"And at this moment in time it is, and the players that are playing are playing well, the players that aren't in the team or in the squad are training well, so we've got a real high level of competition, which I think's really key to having a successful team.

"The importance is that we train three or four times a week, that standard is high, and you get the outcome on a matchday.”

