Preview: The key changes as Shrewsbury Town look to build on recent form at Oldham Athletic

Following back-to-back home victories, four weeks and four matches will have passed by the time Salop step back on to the Croud Meadow playing surface on November 15.

But with that form - which is three unbeaten, taking into account the 0-0 draw at Barrow - it would be a surprise if the boss deviates too far from his recent plan for tomorrow's trip to Oldham Athletic.

One of the revelations of recent weeks has been the emergence of Luca Hoole as a right-sided centre-back, rather than his usual role as a wing-back or traditional full-back.

"He has got a bit of pace straight away and athleticism which is a bonus," said Appleton. "Playing as an outside centre-half does simplify your game and that has been a big thing for him.