"He will be a top player" - Wolves boss maintains faith in club starlet

The starlet earned his breakthrough under Pereira last season before turning down advances from European clubs to sign his first professional contract at Wolves.

The 18-year-old has yet to play for the first team this season, with Pereira admitted the club's struggles do not make it an ideal environment to introduce him, but the head coach has faith that the attacker will prove his potential as he continues to impress for the under-21s.

Pereira said: “It was me last season that pushed the club a lot to keep Mane and to renew the contract of Mane, because I believe that he will be a top player in this league, not only in our club, but in the league generally.

“He’s young, but he is a talent, and he is very focused on what he wants in his career and he’s working very hard to win a bit of physicality.

"Every day he listens about what to improve so he can try to improve the things that he needs to improve. And I believe, sooner or later, he will have the opportunity.

“This is not the time, because – as a team – we are struggling and we are fighting to change the situation, but to give chances to this kind of talent, this kind of player, a young player, we need to be in a situation that the team can help him and support him, not to give him the responsibility to go there, go there, and to support the team.

"But he’s a player who will fly in his career.”