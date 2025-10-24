"He has experience" - Wolves boss has say on summer signing's captain qualities

Toti Gomes is the club captain, while Joao Gomes, Jose Sa and Matt Doherty were named in the leadership group at the start of the season.

Despite a comical own goal against Sunderland last week, Krejci has impressed since making his summer switch and has also been notably loud when communicating with team-mates on the pitch and Pereira can see signs of his captain material.

"Yes, I think so, because he has experience," Pereira said when asked if Krejci could form part of the leadership group.

"He's a player that understands the game, he was captain before (in his career) and he has the personality.