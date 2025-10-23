Shropshire women's football round-up: Whitchurch Alport claim first league win

Ellie Hill opened the scoring for Alport early in the second half, before Lottie Williams restored parity for the Bucks when her free-kick beat Caytlin Bagley from distance.

Bottom-place Alport responded strongly and played a quality ball through to Charlie Herbert, who placed the ball into the bottom corner to consign Telford to their first league defeat of the season.

In the Premier Division, Shifnal Town's home fixture against Alvechurch and Shrewsbury Town's game on home soil against Leek Town were both postponed.

Shropshire League Premier Division leaders Shrewsbury Up & Comers maintained their 100 per cent record with a 7-3 demolition of Worthen Juniors Ladies, which featured braces from Tania Prior and Katie White.

Isla Linney and Maisie Allen also got on the score sheet to help propel Shrewsbury Up & Comers to five successive league wins.

Kimberley Bebbington, Katherine Heathorn and Katie Anderson all scored consolation goals for Worthen.

Dawley Town Lionesses trail on goal difference only in second-lace after winning 4-2 at Newport thanks to a brace from substitute Jess Lawson and goals from Claire Bass and Ellise France.

Shawbury United, who are also locked on 15 points in third, beat Ellesmere Rangers 3-0 courtesy of Kiera Brookes opener and a late double from Nicola Durnall.

Sophie Breeze and Fracesca Roelake both bagged braces and solitary strikes from Stephanie Kirby and Phoebe Mthethwa helped Allscott Heath cruise to a 6-0 demolition of Wrekin Juniors.

Shropshire Lions and Prees United held each other to a 1-1 draw after Zara Partridge cancelled out Emily Morris' 15th-minute opener with a crucial leveller just past the half-hour mark.

Elsewhere, SAHA FC's clash against Albrighton and Telford Town Reserves' home fixture against Broseley Ladies were both postponed.