The Albion owner has regularly attended games since he purchased the club in February last year - and has been in position at a large number of games already this season.

He made the trip to Watford alongside the 1,500 travelling Baggies fans - who were buoyed when Isaac Price lashed in the opener in the first half.

But Watford fought back and after levelling things up - they went on to edge ahead in the second half and deservedly picked up the three points.

It was a difficult watch for Albion fans - as Ryan Mason's side struggled to create and take the game to the home side in the second period.

As he does regularly, Patel posted on X after the game and had a message to the Baggies fans that there will be 'more to cheer for ahead'.

He said: "Tough night in a tough week in the toughest league in the world, but we will preserve. Grateful for another evening of support from our dedicated @WBA contingent in the away end, there will be more to cheer for ahead."