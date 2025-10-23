Lloyd bids to bounces straight back from his first professional loss

The 22-year-old from Shifnal looked sensational on his debut in March, dismantling Michael Osbourne inside the first round at Dudley Town Hall.

It was a dream start to life in the paid ranks, a show-stealing performance that couldn't have gone any better.

Just four months later, however, he was matched with fellow unbeaten prospect Craig Nelson at the Hangar Venue in Wolverhampton.

It's rare to see two men with 1-0 records face off, and on paper, it looked like an exciting, albeit risky, bit of matchmaking for both.

Lloyd started well against his shorter opponent, but the fight began to turn in the second round. The stocky Nelson worked effectively to the body and gained the edge in the exchanges.

Both had success, and Lloyd showed flashes of his ability, but it was the Nottinghamshire man who ultimately had his hand raised by referee Ryan Churchill at the end of four rounds.

“I wanted the chance to get back in the ring and put some things right," Lloyd commented on his imminent return. "Coming back after a loss, I feel motivated and excited, and it's on a really good card at a great venue with a fantastic main event.

"I came to terms with the loss and accepted it quite quickly; there's no point spending time dwelling on it.

"I didn't think the decision was a bad one, and I showed a lot of grit and character that night. I started well, but it was a tough four rounds with a good, unbeaten guy.”

As the first professional boxer from Reload Boxing Gym in Ketley under coach Mitch Roberts, Lloyd has handled the defeat with maturity.

The pair immediately got back to work in the gym, focusing on refining his skills.

"My coach didn't say too much after—he knew I needed a couple of days to process it," Lloyd explained. "Then we got right back in the gym and started working. My footwork and combination punching are what we have focused on, and you will definitely see the improvements.

“Going from a high like my debut to a low like the defeat isn't easy, but the most important thing is how I come back and put all my focus on the future.

"For my supporters who come down, they will get to see a much sharper performance this time round.”

The fight will take place on the undercard of the highly-anticipated Midlands Area featherweight title rematch between Ryan Griffiths and Lewis Morris at WV Active in Aldersley on October 24.

The stacked card also features fellow unbeaten fighters Bradley Thompson, James Griffiths, Paige Goodyear, Mia Holland, Regan Williams, Conor Baker, and Callum Seedhouse, as well as fan favourite and Midlands Area champion Brandon Bethell.

Final remaining tickets are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP, directly from the boxers or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com

