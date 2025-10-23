"I was really surprised" - Will Boyle on why Shrewsbury Town can maintain their good form

After back-to-back wins over Cambridge United and Crawley Town, which lifted Salop out of the League Two relegation zone, they are on their travels for the next four matches.

That takes in League Two trips to Oldham Athletic and Crewe Alexandra, an EFL Trophy tie at Northampton Town and an FA Cup first-round clash at non-league South Shields.

And defender Boyle - who has taken the captain's armband for the last two matches - hopes to give the travelling Shrewsbury faithful plenty to cheer.

"It will be a bit of an ugly truth, but I was really surprised at how well we travel away," he said. "When we went to Barnet (and won 3-1), the away end was bouncing. Obviously, we gave them a good result and something to get behind that day, but the away support has surprised me really positively.

"I think we've got a brilliant away to support, and hopefully, with a shorter trip this time, not as long as to Barnet, etc, we can put in a performance that they can be proud of and get behind."

Boyle also praised boss Michael Appleton for remaining 'level' as Town endured a rough start to the campaign - and for helping to pull them out of their early-season slump.

"To be honest, for the level, we are very well coached," said the 30-year-old. "Preparation for training day-to-day, preparation for games, there's no stone left unturned really.

"He's been level throughout it all. Obviously, he inherited a tough position last year, but then the start we have had has been tough.

"But he's never seemed to lose his composure much, and he has kept believing, and that's allowed us to carry on believing, because in the dressing room, we do feel that we have got a good core and a good squad for this level."