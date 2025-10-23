Hill leads the victory charge for Church Stretton

James Hill was the star man as leaders Church Stretton Town extended their unbeaten start to the season to nine games with a comeback success against Telford Town Reserves.

An early strike from Telford's Liam Jones separated the sides at half-time, but the second half was all about Hill as he bagged a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 triumph for the hosts.

Goals from Marc Perry and Shane Thomas earned second-placed Wrockwardine Wood, who are behind Stretton on goal difference, a 2-1 win at Llanymynech.Third-placed FC Nations ran out 5-3 winners in a thrilling clash at Whitchurch Alport 1946.

Ellesmere Rangers found their shooting boots to beat Prees United 5-0 on home soil.

Tsvetomir Bedzhev topped the scoring charts with two goals, while Callum Graybrook, Brendon Price and Tom Shakeshaft netted once.

Shrewsbury Juniors picked up a 4-2 win on the road at Wem Town.

Lewis Price, Dylan Harris and substitutes Joel Brown and Tyler Roberts were on target for the visitors. Jason Owusu and James Haley scored for Wem.

A first-half strike from Ryan Mountford and an effort just before the hour mark from Craig Knowles earned Bridgnorth Spartans a 2-0 win over visiting Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Matthew Elsmore and substitute Jesse Kudjordjie struck for Shifnal Town FC 1964 in their 2-1 win at home to NC United. Josh Gaymer replied.

Brown Clee are leading the way in Division One after edging out Wrockwardine Wood Development 3-2.

Matthew Whitehead netted a brace for Clee, with Joe Markall adding their other goal. Kai Cook struck twice in the first half for Wood.

The division's match of the day saw second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development draw 2-2 at home to Ercall Rangers. Kasper Przybylski and Samuel Yates scored for Shrewsbury.

Corey Lindsay, Adel Seidu Nuhu, Aw Sileye Soumare, Rihan Umar and Oscar Lavelle were all on target as Telford Town Development won 5-0 at Ercall Aces.

FC Nations Development won by the odd goal in five against visiting Ercall Colts thanks to a brace from substitute Euan Riddell and a single strike from Jack Hassall.

Another substitute, Shawbury United Development's Harvie Warrington, also struck twice in his side's 3-0 win at Mereside Rangers. Scott Empson joined him on the scoresheet.

SAHA FC hit six without reply at home to Wem Town Colts.

Haughmond Development beat St Martins 3-0 with Tai Jones scoring twice and Terrence Deeks once.

