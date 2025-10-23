"Game after game he's winning confidence" - Vitor Pereira's verdict on Wolves summer signing

The 28-year-old has started the last three Premier League matches, with marginally better performances, but he is yet to register a goal or assist in eight top flight games this season.

Arias was also not called up by Colombia in the last international break, with the national team choosing to give him more time to adapt to English football.

Pereira has welcomed that decision and believes the attacker is getting better with every game.

"It was important because Jhon played for a long time at Fluminense," Pereira said when asked about Colombia's decision.

"They have a game model of playing in the short spaces with the ball. It's a very difficult league, but different.

"It's not easy to come here. For Jhon, he's learning the language and he's come from Rio de Janeiro to Wolverhampton, it's a big difference.