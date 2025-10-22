Thompson sets sights on Midlands title after warm-up bout

That is set to change dramatically.

With his first career title fight secured for December, the flyweight talent has a renewed sense of focus and will get crucial rounds in on BCB Promotions' 'Unfinished Business' card on October 24 at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton.

The 24-year-old, who is unbeaten in six fights and signed with promotional powerhouse Queensberry, is looking to make up for lost time.

A four-year professional, Thompson has suffered from a lack of activity - this will be his first fight in 2025.

However, with time still on his side and quality in abundance, the former amateur standout is stepping up a gear in his pursuit of major titles.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Thompson. "I've been ordered for the Midlands Area title, so I know I have that next, so it's really important that I get these rounds in.

"It will be a shorter fight, of course, than that will be, but at this point, whether it's four or six, it will all be valuable."

Thompson candidly discussed the challenges of balancing his aspirations with his responsibilities.

"It's not an easy position to be in," he added. "I have to work. I have a house to pay for and bills to take care of, and being a grounds worker doing 12-hour days, it hasn't been easy to put boxing first.

"At this stage, I'm not in a position to be a full-time boxer, and as soon as that opportunity comes, I will make that jump. I have to go through the levels - Midlands, English, and then British and more to make that happen."

Thompson trains at the Donnington Boxing Club alongside his brother, former IBO Super Bantamweight world champion Liam Davies.

While boxing can often be a lonely sport, having someone so close who has already reached the summit is a massive benefit, keeping his motivation sharp.

"Training has been hard as always, and having Liam there alongside me pushing me on has been a massive help," said Thompson.

"If you were just left to it some days, you could take a step back, but I have seen the path he has been on and what he has achieved, the lifestyle you need to live to get to the top.

"He has shown me it isn't easy, but if you do the right things, you will succeed."

While this month's fight will blow off the cobwebs, Thompson will have one eye firmly fixed on Brad Coley, who he is set to box for the vacant Midlands Area Title at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on December 20.

With fewer than a dozen registered flyweights in the UK, major title opportunities can emerge quickly. The recent retirement of division stalwart Jay Harris has further changed the landscape.

"The division has really opened up with Jay retiring; chances are going to open up, and there aren't a lot of flyweights in the U.K," Thompson explained.

"Brad Coley will be my first chance to really show what I can do. When you are boxing journeymen, they tend to tuck up and not throw back, I know I have the power to take these boxers out."

Thompson is determined to perform for his supporters, adding: "Sometimes in boxing you can be out of sight, out of mind, and I'm not just doing it for me but for all the supporters who come to watch.

"I'm going to put on a performance for them and when the time comes for the title fight, I'll show what I'm capable of."

The fight will take place on the undercard of the Midlands Area Featherweight title rematch between Ryan Griffiths and Lewis Morris, alongside fellow unbeaten fighters James Griffiths, Paige Goodyear, Mia Holland, Regan Williams, Conor Baker and Callum Seedhouse, as well as fan favourite Brandon Bethell and the returning Jacob Lloyd.

Final remaining tickets for "Unfinished Business" are available, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP.

They can be purchased from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com