Shrews Views S5 E7: Then two come along at once!
Jonny Drury and Jack Groom bring you the latest episode of Shrews Views.
By Jonny Drury
Published
After waiting eight months for a home win - Salop deliver two at once and look to have turned around their fortunes.
Back to back wins have made it three unbeaten - and Jonny and Jack go over what has changed, how different Salop look and whether they can keep it going.
And they look ahead to another big test - as they take on Micky Mellon's Oldham Athletic.