Fan column: Wolves facing major dilemma in difficult relegation fight

The first of the so-called two ‘must win’ matches hopelessly lost and trepidation aplenty regarding the outcome of the second.

Should Wolves come unstuck against Burnley, our Executive chairman will be facing the same ludicrous dilemma he created for himself with Gary O’Neil. He coveted O’Neil and now Periera with long contract extensions which in O’Neil’s case proved to be wholly misguided.

The same depressing scenario becomes increasingly evident with each frustrating game. Regardless of what happens, the unpalatably stark equation is that Wolves have 30 matches remaining and they probably have to win at least 10 of them.

Taking the end of last season into account, our current record reads a frightening three points accrued from the last 36 on offer. Conjuring up 10 or more wins in what remains of this season is stretching feasibility to its limits; Wolves aren’t sleepwalking towards relegation they have made the journey with their eyes wide open.