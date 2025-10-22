Darrell does it on the opening day of Bandit Bowls - bowls round-up

He won a brilliant final at Joules BC in Market Drayton on Saturday to scoop the main slice of a £231 prize fund.

“Darrell, on his Saturday debut, won with a fantastic last wood to beat Ian Howell (Adderley) 21-20,” said happy promoter Jamie Brookes.

“As always I am surprised with the numbers but it was a very promising start to the season as we had 33 enter at Joules.

“There was some good bowling all day and all round on a quick green – and we are back at Joules this coming Saturday.”

Bylet captain Cheryl Caswell was a quarter-finalist, losing 19 to Howell, who went on to beat David Cunningham 21-16 in the last four while Handley was defeating Tom Killen 21-14.

Other last eight scores – Cunningham 21 Terry Howard 20; Handley 21 Joe Dicken 20; Killen 21 Gill Owens 14.

Prize money boost for Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League

Prize money is set to be boosted next year in Shropshire’s longest-running veterans bowls league.

The move comes despite officers of the PMC Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League being concerned at the number of prize winners not picking up their winnings.

“Officers were disappointed in the number of prize winners who didn't attend the league's presentation (at Bylet), despite requests to do so being posted and emailed to all club secretaries,” said a league spokesman after their post season meeting.

“Prize money for the league's competitions was reviewed for next season and it was agreed that the winners would receive an extra £20 and all others boosted by £10.

“The increasing cost of engraving the league's trophies caused some concern – and an alternative such as presenting framed certificates (as adopted by the Shrewsbury seniors league) will be put to AGM.”

The 2026 campaign is set to be one of change as president John Ford has decided to stand down at the annual meeting on February 12.

Former chairman Brian Williams will be proposed as his successor and clubs with rule change proposals have until December 1 to get them to secretary John Palmer.