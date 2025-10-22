Clean sheets, ton-up Taylor and a special combination - the Shrewsbury Town debrief
Shrewsbury Town are beginning to move up the League Two table thanks to back-to-back victories.
Here, we look back on the key talking points from Saturday's 1-0 success over Crawley Town.
Clean sheets
When Shrewsbury Town signed centre-backs with experience of League Two promotion in the summer, some fans joked to other clubs on social media: "Good luck scoring against us."
After conceding twice or more in eight of their opening 10 matches of the season, that 'joke' had somewhat of a rotten punchline.
But Salop are yet to be breached in the month of October - following up a stormy goalless draw at Barrow with their first home wins since February.
Right-back Luca Hoole has slotted in on the right of the back three superbly to help Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle kick and head everything away.
Ton-up Taylor
Taylor Perry won't remember too many of his 100 appearances fondly for Shrewsbury, such have been Salop's struggles in recent years.