Clean sheets, ton-up Taylor and a special combination - the Shrewsbury Town debrief

Here, we look back on the key talking points from Saturday's 1-0 success over Crawley Town.

Clean sheets

Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town and Kabongo Tshimanga of Crawley Town

When Shrewsbury Town signed centre-backs with experience of League Two promotion in the summer, some fans joked to other clubs on social media: "Good luck scoring against us."

After conceding twice or more in eight of their opening 10 matches of the season, that 'joke' had somewhat of a rotten punchline.

But Salop are yet to be breached in the month of October - following up a stormy goalless draw at Barrow with their first home wins since February.

Right-back Luca Hoole has slotted in on the right of the back three superbly to help Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle kick and head everything away.

Ton-up Taylor

Taylor Perry on his 100th appearance for Shrewsbury Town

Taylor Perry won't remember too many of his 100 appearances fondly for Shrewsbury, such have been Salop's struggles in recent years.