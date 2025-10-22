Bridgnorth head into the unknown after Newport pay the price - rugby union round-up

The All Blacks travel to face a newly-promoted Lichfield outfit sitting eighth in the table level on points with their weekend visitors.

And having battled their way to 22-11 success at home to Dudley Kingswinford last Saturday, Bridgnorth coach Richard Phillips wants a successful follow up before the second free week of the season.

"We don’t really know much about them, they are new to the league so we are not sure what to expect other than it will be a tough challenge,” said Phillips. “Backing up wins is something we struggle with.

“Even last season we struggled, it was up and down all the time. Backing up a win would be really nice.”

An impressive first-half defensive display paved the way for last Saturday’s win over DK, which was secured by tries from Haloti Molitika, Morgan French and Ben Ralph.

"We basically ending up defending for more or less the first half," added Phillips. "Our defence was really good, we really nullified their attack, but we just couldn’t get hold of the ball and keep it. We got more possession second half and the first three or four times we got in their 22 we came away with points.”

Newport pay the price

Newport paid the price for letting their standards drop as they slipped off top spot in Midlands Regional One.

​The Forton Road outfit suffered a 36-29 defeat at home to Lutterworth, with Stourbridge cashing in to replace them at the summit.

Timoci Waqadau, Billy Dinning, Jack Goulson and Sam Gibson scored tries for Newport, but a spell at the start of the second half were the visitors ran in 21 unanswered points took the game away from the hosts.

“We were far from our best, especially for 20 minutes at the start of the second half, and they took full advantage,” said director of rugby Steve Dolphin. “No complaints about the result, we have got to perform more consistently and have a higher standard then we did on Saturday if we are going to stay in the top couple in the league.

“We have got plenty to work on and we will move forward knowing that if we can put things right on the training paddock, we have got a good chance of getting it right away at Banbury on Saturday.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight, we just weren’t happy with our level of performance. They were a good side and took opportunities that were possibly gifted to them at times. That’s the frustration, if teams really have to work hard to score, then you have to put your hands up and say well done, but if we are gifting tries, then that’s something we can control better.

"We will call it a blip and look to bounce back on Saturday.”

Coach salutes Ludlow's defence

Ludlow celebrate the winning try against Edwardians (Picture: Trevor Patchett)

​Head coach Tom Tench saluted another solid defensive shift as Ludlow climbed into the top four of Regional Two Midlands West.

A hard-fought 20-19 success away to an Edwardians outfit that started the day in second place made it four wins from six outings for Tench’s men in what has been a testing start to the season.

Ludlow fought back from 7-0 and 12-3 down to claim victory, with Tench keen to praise his side’s defence efforts. Only league leaders Moseley Oak have shipped less points than Ludlow.

"It was very much a 50-50 match,” said Tench. “Eds get the better of us in the first half from a forward pack perspective, but the boys just stayed with them and dug in deep. It was a very physical game and lots of defence.

“I think our fitness stood us in good stead towards the end and we managed to turn the screw on them when they got a little bit tired.

“We managed to get parity at set-piece time and managed to kick on from that. And that’s what won us the game, that and having real another solid defensive effort.

“We pride ourselves defensively, it is one of my big coaching elements. Coaching defensive structures is probably my background and the boys just lock in on it.

“You have to give credit the them. It’s not the fun part of the game, but they really pride themselves on it. And as a defensive collective at the moment, we are not shipping too many points at all."

Ludlow’s points came via tries from Charlie Doyle and Matt Ashley, with AJ Rocke kicking two penalties and two conversions.

"What was really pleasing from the weekend was that we went down 7-0 and then 12-3, but we were able to turn the game in our favour,” said Tench. “We went up 20-12 and the boys said it didn’t feel like they were going to lose the game from that point. They felt like they had control, which was really good.”

Having already played the division’s top three, Ludlow face another tough test on Saturday when they host fifth-placed Hereford, before the league takes a week off.

"It’s really about finishing this block of fixtures on a positive note,” added Tench.

“If we put our game on the pitch like I know we can, I have every confidence that we will finish strong."

Drayton finally off the mark

​Market Drayton produced a stirring second-half comeback to overturn a 20-point deficit and secure their first victory of the season in rugby’s Counties Three Midlands West (North).

Drayton looked out of sorts in the opening 40 minutes at Greenfields, as a confident Uttoxeter side dominated territory and possession to lead 8-0 at the break.

The visitors then added two more tries after half-time, one converted, to establish a healthy lead. But they were then rocked by a stirring fight back from the home side.

A close-range try from George Minshall, followed by efforts from Alex Gammon and Jack Chandler, all of which were converted, powered Drayton into the lead.

Though Uttoxeter briefly rallied, Drayton refused to let the game slip away and a late converted try from Tevita Gadekinsiladi and a penalty sealed a 31-20 success, much to the the delight of head coach Matt Mullin.

"It’s been a long time coming,” said Mullin after the win. “The lads played really well.

“We had a lot of lads out injured, we have got 13 or 14 players missing with injuries at the moment, so to pull through and get a win was really good.

“The lads showed real grit and determination and worked to the game plan.

“We were 20 points behind at one stage but they stuck at it and came out with a win.

“Fitness was a key part, we were a lot fitter than them.”

Clee Hill comeback

Clee Hill prop Daisy Hamer crashes over for her side’s third try during their comeback victory against Old Halesonians (Picture: Trevor Patchett)

Clee Hill produced a stunning comeback in the final half an hour of their home clash with Old Halesonians.

On a very wet and misty day, Clee Hill were 22-0 down 10 minutes into the second half - only for Gemma Smith, Daisy Hamer and Amy Godding to cross the Old Hales line for a 29-22 triumph, with two penalty tries also awarded.

This cements Clee Hill's position near the top of Women’s NC Two Midlands (West) - one point behind Tamworth, who are the only other unbeaten side.