Woore to be officially welcomed into the Premier League - bowls round-up

Woore can take a place at the league’s end-of-season meeting at Shrewsbury club Meole Brace (7.30pm) after winning a thrilling play-off final against Horsehay at Monkmoor earlier this month.

“I would like to welcome Woore into the league and I’m sure they will do well - it makes next season very interesting at the bottom!” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs.

A new code of conduct, possible rule proposals and potential changes to the Premier programme for 2026 will be discussed tonight, as well as a loss of more than £200 on this year.

Burroughs will also pay tribute to all this season’s honours winners, including Adderley after they made league history by winning a third successive Pool B final on presentation night, beating hosts St Georges on the Telford club’s bottom green.

Adderley's double coronation

The undisputed champions of the North Shropshire veterans bowls scene will be crowned twice over again tomorrow.

Adderley’s A team retained the top-flight titles in both the Barlows Whitchurch Over 60 and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues.

And that means they will take pride of place at the veterans association’s presentation lunch at Whitchurch Rugby Club when 111 are booked to attend.

“Prize monies not collected at the luncheon will become forfeit and returned to league funds,” said association secretary-treasurer Simon Fullard.

Other divisional champions – Barlows div two: Whixall B; div three: Joules MD. Drayton div two: Wem USC.

Bradley Winter League

Ifton’s bid for a hat-trick of championships in the Bradley Winter League has suffered a blow.

The Miners of St Martins had won their first four fixtures on the artificial bowling green at the Wrexham club, but then lost to title rivals Weeble Gang.

Nick Jones (21-16) was their only winner in the four singles games while Oliver Jones & Darren Lacey added a doubles win as Ifton went down 4-2, 116-103 on aggregate and 121-108 on points.

The setback leaves them second behind Gladstone going into Thursday’s fixture with struggling Rhosddu.