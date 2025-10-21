Liam Keen comment: Wolves fans at tipping point as poor decisions and communication lead to club downfall

Lose to Burnley this Sunday and it is likely Molineux will turn toxic as the supporters’ anger begins to bubble to the surface.

Many of them though, have already had enough.

The ill-feeling towards owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi has been rumbling on for some time, but the reaction to their team at full-time at Sunderland showcased the anger at a side that is currently hurtling towards relegation.

Vitor Pereira's team put in a desperately poor first-half performance and a better second-half display, with no quality in the final third, as they were ultimately beaten 2-0 at the Stadium of Light by the newly-promoted side.

Ladislav Krejci's farcical own goal was harsh on a player that has performed well overall, but summed up a Wolves side lacking in every department.

At full-time, many of the players and staff approached the away end with their heads bowed in disappointment to show their appreciation for the travelling support and in return they received angry replies from the majority of a furious set of supporters.

And who can blame them? Wolves are hurtling towards relegation as it stands and something must change – making this weekend's home clash with Burnley even bigger than it already was.