"I'd be kicking myself" - Shrewsbury Town goal hero on team-mate's quality

The former Cheltenham and Wrexham defender netted for the second consecutive match to earn Town three more points and lift them clear of the League Two relegation zone.

With that winner against Crawley Town on Saturday, he now has three goals for the season - all of them thumping headers from Clucas corners.

"His delivery is really good," said Boyle on his veteran team-mate. "It is something that I've done consistently throughout my career.

"I believe that I am going to get on the end of stuff and when Sam is putting deliveries in like that, then I'd be kicking myself if I wasn't to."

After a tumultuous start to the campaign, Boyle hopes Salop can start to look up the table - even if he did conceded that they were not at their best against a Crawley side who have now dropped into the bottom two.

"That felt nice in front of the fans," added the defender. "It was a tight game, I thought they were really good on the day.

"They were a good outfit, well-organised, have their style. Even when they went down to 10, it was still tough.

"I thought we weathered a storm, I thought they had then momentum in the second half, but to dig in and come out on top, I think it is something that will give us a lot of confidence as a group.

"With the start that we have had, we are now starting to turn a corner - the performances in the past six or seven games have been a lot better and much more competitive. That can hopefully stand us in good stead moving forward."

With captain John Marquis again relegated to the substitutes' bench on Saturday, Boyle was handed the armband once more and relished the responsibility.

"It is something that I have done before," he said. "I did it during my time at Charlton before.

"Without blowing my own trumpet, I probably step into that role quite naturally."