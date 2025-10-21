Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury's resurgence continues with big win

It was a high pressure game against a Crawley side also near the bottom of the table, which makes picking up three points even more important.

For Town to come out the way they have done in the last two home games is a huge credit to all their characters.

They have three clean sheets on the bounce now after what was maybe a disappointing result away at Barrow but they got the draw, which set them up for these two home games. To back that up with more clean sheets is incredible and it's the first time in three-and-a-half years that has happened.

The whole team deserves a lot of credit for the way they work, the defensive unit in particular has been so strong with Will Boyle and Sam Stubbs being key to that.

Stubbs has been Town's best player in these three games and he's in his best form for the club to date, which coincides with three clean sheets and shows what a top quality defender he is.

Getting back-to-back wins is important too - the first time since February - and the confidence that will give the team will be huge. The training ground always feels better after a win and you always really enjoy training and don't have the result from the weekend before hanging over your head.