Dave Edwards: Lethargic Wolves below par and now face huge Burnley test

The Everton cup game, Spurs and Brighton were all better performances with a change in formation.

Wolves were more dangerous going forward in all those games and we looked solid defensively. We were unlucky not to get an additional four points if we could have held on in those matches.

The Sunderland game felt big and I felt the international break came at the worst possible time as Wolves were gaining momentum, not just because of what had gone on previously but having a long trip up north when players had played all over the world and came back to training late.

For a team that has been struggling and has got pressure on them, it could go against them. You don't want to use these things as excuses but when you look at the way Wolves started in the game, they did look lethargic and leggy.

This season, when Wolves haven't started well, they've really struggled to get back into games and for the first 25 minutes they didn't lay a glove on Sunderland.

The hosts gave Wolves an early warning with Wilson Isidor's disallowed goal before Nordi Mukiele took his chance. There are moments where Wolves have switched off and Marshall Munetsi was caught ball-watching, Matt Doherty couldn't recover quick enough and Wolves are behind.