World champion shines in first event for Shrewsbury - bowls round-up

Les Gillett won the £750 first prize as the club hosted its first National Singles Open Circuit competition at its six-lane rink on the Sports Village.

Nottingham-based Gillett, open singles champion at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Yarmouth, beat Nathan Rees in the final at Shrewsbury.

Club chairman Roy Porter was proud of the effort members put in to hosting the prestigious comp that was run by the English Indoor Bowls Association.

Oswestry League

The icing has been put on the top of Chirk AAA’s stunning season in the 100-year-old Oswestry Bowling League.

Champions of both divisions one and two, Chirk’s stars shone brightest at the oldest league in Shropshire’s presentation evening.

Also in the spotlight at the Bersham club in Wrexham were the divisional winners from Plas Kynaston A (three), Overton B (four), Brymbo C (five), Llangynog A (vets one) and Whittington (vets two).

Mike Hughes of Chirk B also topped the division two averages, but it was Dave Bond of Llangollen who took the top flight award.

Burway Open

Another open bowls competition in Shropshire is hoping to join the Champion of Champions bandwagon.

The Burway Open run by the Ludlow club is now sponsored by Flowfit and has been given a major upgrade to boast £6,600 in prize money – including £1,300 for the winner – with eight qualifiers for 128 entries and finals day on Saturday, April 18.

Promoter Jesse James (07791 244272) said: “ The comp has been approved by both the BCGBA and Shropshire association and will hopefully be a qualifier for the 2026 Champion of Champions.”

Entry costs £25, no homesters allowed, and the qualifiers are on the Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays of March 20-22 and 27-29.

Meanwhile, Chris Hayward (07815 683302) is eager to have bowlers on standby in case of more pulls out from Saturday’s SJ Roberts Home Open on Allscott Heath’s artificial green with a 10am start and £300 first prize.