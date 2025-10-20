Wolves Fans' Verdict v Sunderland: A miserable day in Wolves' battle against the drop

John Lalley

The result thoroughly dispiriting, the display absolutely abject, survival hopes already tenuous at best.

A dismal first-half graphically illustrated just why we are in such a predicament. Wolves in retreat, uncertain and disjointed allowed themselves to be bullied offering nothing remotely worthwhile in response.

Inevitably, Sunderland cantered through a ponderous defence capitalised on a goalkeeping error and won the game without enduring much resistance. Fortunate to go into the break only one goal in arrears, the second half saw Sunderland more cautious but Wolves despite much possession floundered dismally in front of goal showing a lack of confidence, composure and belief in themselves.

Stodgy with no end product, there was an air of inevitability regarding the outcome. Strand Larsen, isolated and ineffective was subdued with alarming ease.

Belatedly, Munetsi finally tested the goalkeeper but our threat was minimal. Tchatchhoua did have a real chance to salvage a point but his indeterminate miskick highlighted the crumbling lack of self-belief riddling the team.

Appropriately it ended on a note of high comedy with Wolves embarrassing themselves with a hapless own goal which sums up our season. Sorry that the culprit was Krejci; he was busting a gut to retrieve his position and he remains one of a fast-dwindling number of Wolves’ players who can be proud of themselves during this dreadful campaign.

Sunderland, tactics vindicated managed to implement the game-plan required to protect a slender lead; something Wolves failed to do in their previous two games. Nothing positive to be taken from a fixture viewed by many as absolutely pivotal; what a catastrophic mess we are in.

Adam Virgo

An absolutely disgraceful performance and we’ve been beaten by a Sunderland team that didn’t even play that well which says everything you need to know about where we are right now.