Liam Keen analysis: Wolves back to square one after disastrous Sunderland defeat

Wolves beat Everton in the Carabao Cup and took a point off both Spurs and Brighton, denied a win in both games by late equalisers that put a dampener on better displays.

By no means were Wolves high flying, but they were going in the right direction based off the evidence in front of us.

But that would only have meant something if Vitor Pereira's side could back it up at Sunderland on Saturday and they spectacularly failed to do so.

This match would tell us exactly where Wolves are, either positively or negatively, and they are firmly back to square one with a mountain to climb.

The first few minutes of the game at the Stadium of Light were fine, with both sides having some possession.

That was until Sunderland had a 10-minute spell of dominance that ended up defining the fixture.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wilson Isidor fired a warning shot when he had a goal disallowed for being offside but Wolves did not heed the warning.

Instead, the hosts battered the visitors with long throw-ins, free-kicks and corners and at every turn Wolves look vulnerable.

The goal eventually came and Sunderland did not have to work hard for it, as Wolves failed to defend a simple one-two pass. They were opened up, all at sea and too easy to get at.

The rest of the first half was fairly non-eventful, once Wolves weathered a storm that also saw Trai Hume hit the post with a header that came from a long throw-in.