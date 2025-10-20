Bucks boss delighted with comeback success

The Bucks fell behind to a Luca Colville effort on 62 minutes at the SEAH Stadium, but responded superbly to run out 4-1 winners thanks to two goals from Jamie Meddows and once each from Remi Walker and Ricardo Dinanga.

Scarborough had arrived on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run and sitting second in the league standings behind leaders South Shields on goal difference.

"Yeah, we were excellent, weren't we?" said Wilkin after seeing his side follow up the 6-0 demolition of Darlington in the FA Cup in style.

"Pretty much all the second half we've played really, really solidly.

"It's disappointing to obviously concede in the manner that we did. I don't think we deserved that at that time, but again, the character that we showed to pretty much equalise straight away and continue to put a foot on the gas and press and find moments, and the finishing was excellent, certainly in the final 20 minutes.

"It was very similar to last week's quality of finishing and good moments that we carved out, and we thoroughly deserved to win the game."

