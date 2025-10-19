Wilkin's Bucks respond in style to request for more quality

Goals from Jamie Meddows, Remi Walker (two) and Ricardo Dinanga saw them secure a 4-1 National League success after falling behind just after the hour mark.

Wilkin felt his side slipped below the expected standard in the first half, but was delighted with their response to his half-time request for more quality.

"I think (in the) first half, probably more so than, I don't know, for the last six or eight games, we've given the ball away and turned the ball over in moments that haven't been characteristic of us," he said.

"But being able to get in at half-time and have that conversation, and sharpen up the quality that we show. That's not one player, that's probably eight or nine players that have turned the ball over in certain moments that we haven't been guilty of for quite some time.

"The players have obviously listened and responded, and come out there in the second half and kind of carried the fight to Scarborough.

"They're a very good side, and to win it in the manner that we do in the end is enjoyable for everybody."

The Bucks fell behind to a scrappy set-piece finish following a closely-contested first hour against a Scarborough side unbeaten in the league since an opening-day defeat.

They responded with a Meddows goal inside two minutes, before midfielder Walker's classy double lifted his tally to seven for the season and took the game away from the visitors in a 15-minute spell.

Dinanga, loaned back to his former club by Shrewsbury Town, capped the comeback with a fourth goal, his first since his return in August.

But the belief and resilience that his team showed to get themselves back into the contest after Luca Colville's opener pleased Wilkin as much as what followed.

"Yeah, it did. I've worked with teams where you can feel a little bit sorry for yourself because we were doing okay at that point," added Wilkin.

"To then get rocked back and fall behind was tough for any team, but the lads are believing in themselves, and there's a purpose about what we're trying to do and a quality about what we're trying to do, and that was certainly very evident in the second half.

"When the moments came along, they're not gilt-edged moments, they're half-chance moments that were finished incredibly well.

"When players can continue to do that, we're clearly going to give ourselves a chance.

"It sets us up for obviously what will be a really difficult game against Hereford on Tuesday."

The Bucks have yet to win a league game on the road this season, so a victory at Edgar Street would tick another box in assessing the development of Wilkin' side.

Their hosts from down the A49 lost 2-1 at league leaders South Shields on Saturday, a result that dropped them to 14th place.

A Bucks victory would see them climb above the Bulls, with another home game to come against mid- table Worksop Town next Saturday before their Emirates FA Cup first round tie at Sutton United on November 1.