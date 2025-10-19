Young full back Alex Williams has already broken into the first team this season and landed a new deal - before suffering an unfortunate injury that has ruled him out until the new year.

Ollie Bostock was handed his debut earlier this month against Millwall - while Harry Whitwell is out on loan and shining for Forest Green Rovers.

There are others who have caught the eye in the Albion youth sides - but there is one in particular who former Albion captain Kyle Bartley believes Baggies fans should really be excited about.

The former defender, who retired back in the summer, believes Italian midfielder Dauda Idrissa is one to watch out for - and has likened the Albion youngster to a former Premier League winner.

Speaking at Ladbrokes' at the launch of Ladisfaction, Bartley said: "West Brom fans will know all about Alex Williams; he’s definitely an exciting one for the future. Unfortunately, he’s had a big injury, but I think he’s one who will come good. In terms of other youngsters who I’m excited by, we’ve also got Dauda Idrissa, an Italian lad who plays in midfield.

"I think he’s currently away with Italy’s Under-19s, and if I was to compare him to someone, it would probably be N’Golo Kante, or Moises Caicedo. He’s not the biggest, but he’s so tenacious and really, really good on the ball. He’s definitely someone I’d really be looking out for and excited by in the next year or two.

"He’s already been in and around the first-team for the last 18 months or so – I don’t think he’s made a matchday squad yet, but the fact he’s regularly playing for his country at youth levels, and having played for the Under-21s at West Brom, that tells you everything you need to know about him, really.

"Will he make the first-team this year? Probably not, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play in the early stages of the FA Cup, or something like that this year."