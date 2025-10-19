"We're not taking any prisoners" - Wolves leader's pledge as club fights for survival

The club's concerns of sinking into the Championship took another huge blow on Saturday when Wolves were beaten 2-0 by newly-promoted Sunderland.

Doherty, who captained the team on the day, is adamant that the players are doing everything they can behind the scenes to improve results and he is relishing the opportunity to play Burnley next at Molineux, in another crucial fixture.

"We're not taking any prisoners in training or inside the training ground of the club," Doherty said.

"I know they won't want to hear this again, but there is a long way to go in the season.

"You have to stay consistent. Consistency is what wins in the end. You've got to stay consistent.

"You've got to keep believing in your way.

"We understand the frustration and we just have to take it on the chin as players until we turn it around. It's on us.