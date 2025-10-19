Tom Watkins left unhappy and claims Telford Tigers 'did not compete' in 7-5 loss at MK Lightning

Hosts Lightning ran out 7-5 winners as Tigers were punished for conceding sloppy goals at poor times in the three quarters. The visitors led via Scott McKenzie's opener but trailed from there on in.

Watkins was further frustrated by his side having nothing to show from netting five goals at the home of their rivals, who climbed above Telford and into third with the win.

“We didn’t compete hard enough to win that game, it is a simple as that," Watkins said. "It was a flat performance, no physicality at all and we lost a lot of battles. We gave up too many turnovers, got out skated and got outworked.

"We scored five goals on the road and should be in with a chance of winning the game but it was very poor to concede seven goals.

"When you look at the way we let in some soft sloppy goals then it is no wonder we lost. We have to be better, compete harder and turn up for the full game to win. We didn’t do that.”

An early lead provided by McKenzie after good work from David Thomson was as good as it got for the visitors.

They relinquished the lead 20 seconds later after Rio Grinnell-Park seized on Danny Rose's error to convert.

Telford's Deakan Fielder was then punished delaying on the puck behind his own goal and MK fed Dominik Gabaj who fired in a low shot for a 2-1 lead.

Tigers were their own worst enemy late in the first period as Lightning needed just eight seconds from a power play after Harry Ferguson was pulled for tripping. Janne Jokinen scored from close range.

Things started better for the visitors in the second period as McKenzie netted his second after combination work from Canadian duo Eric Henderson and Patrick Brown.

But the home side immediately restored their two-goal advantage as Illia Korenchuk's shot from distance beat Brad Day.

Jokinen converted his second with a rebound off Day before Henderson's wrist shot pulled one back for Tigers to trail 5-3 after the second.

A deflected effort from Milique Martelly flicked off Rhodes Mitchell-King and in early in the third quarter took the contest away from Tigers and made it a big hill to climb.

James Smith hit back for Telford after an error from home netminder Jordan Hedley but no comeback was forthcoming as Jordan Cownie's effort hit Day and dropped in off the bar.

Ferguson fired a late consolation into the top left corner but Telford were well beaten on a frustrating evening against a key rival.